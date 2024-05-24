Corsica Technologies Managed Detection & Response Description

Corsica Technologies Managed Detection & Response is a managed security service that combines Security Operations Center (SOC) capabilities with endpoint detection and response (EDR) software. The service provides 24/7 monitoring of endpoint activity to detect threats that bypass traditional security solutions such as antivirus and firewalls. The service addresses multiple threat types including device compromise, file-less malware, botnet activity, system monitoring by attackers, identity and credential theft, and zero-day threats. It also protects against malware, ransomware, supply chain attacks, and phishing attacks. The MDR service includes threat hunting using automated systems and human expertise, investigation and response with automatic containment of triaged threats, remediation support to restore affected systems, and ongoing management and maintenance. The service is delivered by a managed security services provider (MSSP) team. Corsica Technologies uses CrowdStrike Falcon Complete MDR as the underlying EDR software platform. The service includes a Cybersecurity Service Guarantee that provides limited free remediation for security incidents. The service is designed for organizations that lack comprehensive visibility, operate in reactive mode, have insufficient staff resources, or need security management without dedicating internal time and resources.