Mead SOC Description

Mead SOC is a Security Operations Center service provided by Mead Informatica, an Italian company offering comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. The SOC operates 24/7 and provides continuous monitoring, analysis, and defense against cyber attacks for enterprise IT systems. The service encompasses multiple cybersecurity offerings including a Security Operations Center (SOC), Cyber Security Control Room (CSCR) for monitoring security posture and IT risk indices, Smart Assessment for cybersecurity maturity development and personnel training, and Vulnerability Assessment (VA) and Vulnerability Management (VM) services with continuous scanning capabilities. Mead SOC takes a holistic approach to information security that extends beyond technology, incorporating process analysis, event monitoring, and proactive decision-making. The company has established specialized SOC variants including Industrial SOC for operational technology environments and Clinical SOC for healthcare settings, demonstrating sector-specific expertise. The service includes professional competencies combined with technology solutions to provide organizations with risk awareness and appropriate countermeasures. Use cases demonstrate implementations in critical infrastructure sectors including airports, hospitals, and multiutility companies, with focus on business continuity protection and integration with technologies such as Claroty's Medigate for medical device security. The platform provides continuous monitoring, proactive threat detection, and security posture assessment to help organizations achieve mature cybersecurity management through a combination of technical controls and staff training programs.