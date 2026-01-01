Lumifi Managed Detection & Response
Lumifi Managed Detection & Response
Lumifi Managed Detection & Response Description
Lumifi Managed Detection & Response is a managed security service that provides 24/7 threat detection and response through a US-based Security Operations Center. The service operates on a co-managed model where customer data remains in the customer's environment and is accessed remotely by Lumifi's team. The service leverages ShieldVision, a proprietary multi-tenant platform that provides automated threat hunting and increases interoperability between security tools. ShieldVision continuously scans for indicators of compromise across customer security ecosystems and provides intuitive tool functionality management. Lumifi implements the Visibility Triad approach, integrating SIEM, Network Detection & Response (NDR), and Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR/XDR) technologies from industry partners. The service collects, tunes, and normalizes data from telemetry sources across customer threat landscapes. Threat response practices are established through automated and analyst-led playbooks following the MITRE ATT&CK framework. The SOC is staffed by ex-military and former DoD security experts with multiple certifications. Services include continuous threat monitoring, threat hunting, vulnerability management, cyber threat intelligence, and security orchestration and automation capabilities. Customers receive monthly and quarterly reporting to measure detection and response program effectiveness. The service provides full management of security tools rather than joint management, with remote application of expertise to partner technologies.
Lumifi Managed Detection & Response FAQ
