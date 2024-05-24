Loading...
MDR service with 24/7 SOC, endpoint & cloud protection, and AI-enhanced alerts
Blackpoint CompassOne MDR is a managed detection and response service that combines automated threat detection with a 24/7 Security Operations Center. The platform provides unified protection for both endpoint and cloud environments within a single service. The service uses patented detection logic and AI-enhanced alerts to identify threats. Security analysts monitor environments continuously and provide active threat containment and response when incidents are detected. The platform applies contextual analysis to understand relationships between assets, vulnerabilities, and threats, which helps reduce false positives and prioritize alerts based on actual risk to the environment. CompassOne MDR is designed for managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver security services to their clients. The platform consolidates multiple security functions into a unified service, eliminating the need for separate detection and response tools across different environments. The service includes incident-to-intelligence feedback loops where insights from active threat incidents inform future security improvements, such as identifying vulnerabilities that need patching across client environments. This creates a continuous improvement cycle for security posture. The platform provides centralized management capabilities for overseeing security across multiple customer environments. It filters alerts to reduce noise and delivers high-confidence events with unified context to enable faster threat assessments and response decisions.
