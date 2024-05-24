Kaseya MDR services Description

Kaseya MDR services is a managed detection and response solution that provides continuous monitoring and threat management across endpoint, network, and cloud environments. The service operates 24/7/365 with a team of security professionals who analyze real-time alerts, investigate suspicious activity, and initiate response measures. The platform offers proactive threat hunting using a database of threat indicators to detect and mitigate risks. It includes advanced intrusion detection capabilities to identify unauthorized access that bypasses traditional defenses like firewalls and antivirus software. The solution is deployed entirely through cloud-based infrastructure without requiring hardware installations. MDR analysts create tickets directly in PSA systems with actionable guidance for incident response and remediation. The service includes ransomware and malware prevention capabilities that automatically detect, quarantine, and neutralize threats. It integrates with existing malware prevention tools and includes command and control functionality for Microsoft Defender. Security performance reports provide metrics and network activity data through dashboards for stakeholder visibility. The service is available as part of Kaseya 365 Endpoint, an integrated subscription that combines endpoint management, security, backup, and automation capabilities.