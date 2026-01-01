Integrity360 CyberFire MDR Description

CyberFire MDR is a Managed Detection and Response service offered by Integrity360, an international cybersecurity company. The service provides organizations with managed security capabilities to detect and respond to cyber threats. The service is part of Integrity360's broader portfolio of managed cyber services, which includes threat exposure management, endpoint detection and response, extended detection and response, network detection and response, and SIEM capabilities. CyberFire MDR is positioned as a solution for organizations seeking to strengthen their security defenses through outsourced detection and response capabilities. The service operates within Integrity360's managed security framework, which addresses various security challenges including ransomware, expanding attack surfaces, cloud security, endpoint protection, and identity defense. Organizations can access CyberFire MDR as part of a comprehensive managed security approach that includes continuous monitoring and threat response. Integrity360 provides CyberFire MDR alongside other managed services such as Managed Darktrace SOC, Managed Fortinet Fabric, and various security technology implementations. The service is designed for organizations that require professional security operations capabilities without maintaining an in-house security operations center.