Integrity360 CyberFire MDR
Managed Detection and Response service by Integrity360
Integrity360 CyberFire MDR
Managed Detection and Response service by Integrity360
Integrity360 CyberFire MDR Description
CyberFire MDR is a Managed Detection and Response service offered by Integrity360, an international cybersecurity company. The service provides organizations with managed security capabilities to detect and respond to cyber threats. The service is part of Integrity360's broader portfolio of managed cyber services, which includes threat exposure management, endpoint detection and response, extended detection and response, network detection and response, and SIEM capabilities. CyberFire MDR is positioned as a solution for organizations seeking to strengthen their security defenses through outsourced detection and response capabilities. The service operates within Integrity360's managed security framework, which addresses various security challenges including ransomware, expanding attack surfaces, cloud security, endpoint protection, and identity defense. Organizations can access CyberFire MDR as part of a comprehensive managed security approach that includes continuous monitoring and threat response. Integrity360 provides CyberFire MDR alongside other managed services such as Managed Darktrace SOC, Managed Fortinet Fabric, and various security technology implementations. The service is designed for organizations that require professional security operations capabilities without maintaining an in-house security operations center.
Integrity360 CyberFire MDR FAQ
Common questions about Integrity360 CyberFire MDR including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Integrity360 CyberFire MDR is Managed Detection and Response service by Integrity360 developed by Integrity360. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Incident Response, Managed Detection Response, Managed Security Service Provider.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership