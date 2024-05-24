NuSummit CogniX MDR Description

NuSummit CogniX MDR is a managed detection and response service that combines AI-driven automation with human analyst expertise to provide continuous threat monitoring and incident response capabilities. The service automates detection, triage, and containment processes to reduce analyst workload. The platform features adaptive learning capabilities that refine detection models and response playbooks based on incident data and analyst decisions. It integrates global threat intelligence feeds and behavioral analytics to provide contextual alerts and proactive threat detection across hybrid and cloud environments. CogniX MDR operates with 24/7 global SOC coverage, combining autonomous AI agents with NuSummit's security analysts. The service provides explainable AI recommendations where each automated decision is traceable for transparency and control. The platform correlates telemetry from multiple sources to identify anomalies and lateral movement patterns. It includes automated response workflows for rapid containment during coordinated attacks, with capabilities to isolate endpoints and block malicious traffic. CogniX MDR provides unified dashboards with compliance-ready metrics and executive-level reporting aligned with ISO, NIST, and SOC 2 frameworks. The service integrates with existing security infrastructure including SIEM, SOAR, and EDR tools without requiring replacement of current systems.