ThreatSpike Blue Description
ThreatSpike Blue is a managed detection and response platform that provides security monitoring and threat protection across multiple attack surfaces. The platform includes endpoint detection and response capabilities, email and web security controls, network traffic analysis, and cloud monitoring functionality. The platform offers endpoint protection features including USB device control, lost device detection and blocking, device hardening based on CIS/NIS baselines, asset inventory, data discovery for sensitive information, data leakage detection, session recording, and user activity monitoring for insider threats. Email security includes anti-phishing controls, email gateway filtering, and web access control. Network security capabilities include traffic analysis, packet recording, threat detection, SSL inspection and decryption, and firewall management. Additional components include cloud monitoring with configuration review, web application firewall functionality, forensic search and investigation tools, log monitoring and normalization, sandboxing for malicious behavior analysis, and vulnerability detection and scanning. The platform is delivered as a cloud service with monitoring software deployed on networks, servers, and desktops. It provides dashboards, reporting, and analytics without requiring on-site retention or disaster recovery infrastructure. The service includes 24/7 monitoring by security analysts, penetration testers, and software developers who investigate and respond to threats.
