Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 Managed XSIAM

24/7 managed SOC service combining Cortex XSIAM platform with Unit 42 expertise

Security Operations
Commercial
Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 Managed XSIAM Description

Unit 42 Managed XSIAM is a managed detection and response service that combines the Cortex XSIAM platform with Unit 42's security operations expertise. The service provides 24/7 monitoring and response capabilities across multiple attack surfaces including endpoints, cloud, network, identity, and email. The service handles data onboarding and maintenance across over 1,000 native and third-party integrations. Unit 42 analysts monitor environments using dynamic detectors and AI models to identify and contain threats in real-time. The service leverages threat intelligence from over 500 billion daily events and 30 million daily malware samples collected from more than 10 years of malware analysis. Unit 42 Managed XSIAM includes proactive threat hunting capabilities where analysts search for emerging threats before they escalate. The service offers custom detection engineering to create tailored detectors for specific environments, which can reduce mean time to detect by up to 2X. Response operations utilize automation-first playbooks to reduce median time to response from days to minutes. The service is staffed by over 500 dedicated analysts, researchers, and engineers who provide continuous monitoring and incident response. Unit 42 handles alert triage, investigation, containment, and remediation activities, allowing internal security teams to focus on strategic initiatives rather than operational tasks.

Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 Managed XSIAM is 24/7 managed SOC service combining Cortex XSIAM platform with Unit 42 expertise developed by Palo Alto Networks. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Endpoint Security, Incident Response.

