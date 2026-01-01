Huntress Managed Security Platform Logo

Huntress Managed Security Platform

Managed security platform with EDR, ITDR, SIEM, and SAT backed by 24/7 SOC

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Huntress Managed Security Platform Description

Huntress Managed Security Platform is a managed detection and response solution designed for small and midsize businesses. The platform provides protection across endpoints, identities, and email through a unified dashboard. The platform includes four primary components: Managed EDR for endpoint detection and response, Managed ITDR for Microsoft 365 environment and identity protection, Managed SIEM for log data collection and analysis, and Managed Security Awareness Training for employee education on phishing and malware threats. The endpoint protection capabilities include persistent foothold detection on Windows and Mac systems, managed antivirus integration with Microsoft Defender, ransomware canaries for early ransomware detection, and external reconnaissance to identify perimeter vulnerabilities. All services are supported by a 24/7 Security Operations Center staffed with security analysts who provide continuous monitoring, threat investigation, and incident response. The platform consolidates security alerts, active incidents, investigations, remediation tools, and real-time reporting into a single dashboard interface. The solution is deployed through an agent-based architecture and provides centralized management for organizations. According to the company, the platform manages 4.5 million endpoints, protects 8.5 million identities, and secures over 204,000 organizations through 8,800 partners.

Huntress Managed Security Platform FAQ

Common questions about Huntress Managed Security Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Huntress Managed Security Platform is Managed security platform with EDR, ITDR, SIEM, and SAT backed by 24/7 SOC developed by Huntress. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with EDR, Endpoint Security, Managed Detection Response.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →