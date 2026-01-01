Huntress Managed Security Platform Description

Huntress Managed Security Platform is a managed detection and response solution designed for small and midsize businesses. The platform provides protection across endpoints, identities, and email through a unified dashboard. The platform includes four primary components: Managed EDR for endpoint detection and response, Managed ITDR for Microsoft 365 environment and identity protection, Managed SIEM for log data collection and analysis, and Managed Security Awareness Training for employee education on phishing and malware threats. The endpoint protection capabilities include persistent foothold detection on Windows and Mac systems, managed antivirus integration with Microsoft Defender, ransomware canaries for early ransomware detection, and external reconnaissance to identify perimeter vulnerabilities. All services are supported by a 24/7 Security Operations Center staffed with security analysts who provide continuous monitoring, threat investigation, and incident response. The platform consolidates security alerts, active incidents, investigations, remediation tools, and real-time reporting into a single dashboard interface. The solution is deployed through an agent-based architecture and provides centralized management for organizations. According to the company, the platform manages 4.5 million endpoints, protects 8.5 million identities, and secures over 204,000 organizations through 8,800 partners.