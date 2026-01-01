Huntress Managed Security Platform
Managed security platform with EDR, ITDR, SIEM, and SAT backed by 24/7 SOC
Huntress Managed Security Platform
Managed security platform with EDR, ITDR, SIEM, and SAT backed by 24/7 SOC
Huntress Managed Security Platform Description
Huntress Managed Security Platform is a managed detection and response solution designed for small and midsize businesses. The platform provides protection across endpoints, identities, and email through a unified dashboard. The platform includes four primary components: Managed EDR for endpoint detection and response, Managed ITDR for Microsoft 365 environment and identity protection, Managed SIEM for log data collection and analysis, and Managed Security Awareness Training for employee education on phishing and malware threats. The endpoint protection capabilities include persistent foothold detection on Windows and Mac systems, managed antivirus integration with Microsoft Defender, ransomware canaries for early ransomware detection, and external reconnaissance to identify perimeter vulnerabilities. All services are supported by a 24/7 Security Operations Center staffed with security analysts who provide continuous monitoring, threat investigation, and incident response. The platform consolidates security alerts, active incidents, investigations, remediation tools, and real-time reporting into a single dashboard interface. The solution is deployed through an agent-based architecture and provides centralized management for organizations. According to the company, the platform manages 4.5 million endpoints, protects 8.5 million identities, and secures over 204,000 organizations through 8,800 partners.
Huntress Managed Security Platform FAQ
Common questions about Huntress Managed Security Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Huntress Managed Security Platform is Managed security platform with EDR, ITDR, SIEM, and SAT backed by 24/7 SOC developed by Huntress. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with EDR, Endpoint Security, Managed Detection Response.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership