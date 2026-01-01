CyberMaxx MaxxMDR
CyberMaxx MaxxMDR Description
CyberMaxx MaxxMDR is a managed detection and response solution that provides 24/7/365 security monitoring and threat management services. The platform combines defensive capabilities with offensive security services to help organizations assess, monitor, and manage cyber risks. MaxxMDR operates through a Security Operations Center that integrates threat response within monitoring and detection functions. The service uses a technology-agnostic deployment model built on third-party technologies including SIEM and EDR platforms, allowing organizations to leverage existing security infrastructure without additional investments. The solution includes proactive threat hunting capabilities with systematic programs for early threat detection. Security control management services apply best practices across security controls while reducing resource burden. MaxxMDR functions as an extension of internal security teams, managing first-level security needs to allow organizations to focus on strategic security initiatives. CyberMaxx provides industry-specific solutions for healthcare, financial services, and state/local government and education sectors. The service encompasses defensive, offensive, and GRC capabilities. The company publishes quarterly ransomware research reports analyzing threat actor activity, targeted sectors, and attack methodologies.
CyberMaxx MaxxMDR FAQ
