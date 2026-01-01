Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response Logo

Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response

Managed detection and response service with 24x7 SOC and IR capabilities

Security Operations
Commercial
Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response Description

Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response is a managed security service that provides threat detection, response, and recovery capabilities. The service operates on the Aurora Platform, which collects, enriches, and analyzes security data at scale. The solution includes 24x7 security operations center (SOC) monitoring delivered through Arctic Wolf's Concierge Delivery Model, which provides tailored security expertise and guided risk mitigation. Security teams work alongside customers to proactively protect their environments. The platform incorporates Alpha AI for threat detection and analysis. The service includes incident response capabilities for threat containment and business restoration following cyber attacks and breaches. Arctic Wolf MDR integrates with existing security infrastructure through ecosystem integrations and technology partnerships. The service covers endpoint security, network monitoring, and cloud environments. Additional capabilities include managed security awareness training to prepare employees against social engineering attacks, managed risk services for environment assessment and hardening, and compliance support for various regulatory frameworks. The service includes a Security Operations Warranty providing up to $3M in financial assistance for cybersecurity incidents. Arctic Wolf offers incident response retainers and emergency breach response services. The platform provides visibility across the security environment with analytics, reporting, and guided remediation recommendations delivered through the concierge model.

Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response FAQ

Common questions about Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response is Managed detection and response service with 24x7 SOC and IR capabilities developed by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, Endpoint Security.

