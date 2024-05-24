N‑able Adlumin MDR Logo

N‑able Adlumin MDR Description

N-able Adlumin MDR is a managed detection and response platform that combines AI-powered automation with expert security analyst services to provide comprehensive threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities. The platform uses proprietary AI to autonomously mitigate over 70% of threats, allowing security analysts to focus on advanced threat hunting and detection refinement. The solution offers vendor-agnostic integrations that work with existing technology stacks, providing fast deployment and adaptability. It features in-platform, AI-powered workflows that automate routine response actions such as endpoint isolation and credential revocation. The platform provides full visibility and transparency into SOC operations, with customers maintaining ownership and anytime access to their security data and reporting. Adlumin MDR includes cyber-warranty programs and is designed to address the increasing threat landscape facing small and mid-size businesses. The platform delivers security resilience through continuous monitoring before, during, and after security incidents. It combines human expertise with artificial intelligence to provide rapid threat detection and remediation, addressing the challenge of reduced threat breakout times as attackers adopt AI-powered techniques. The solution is part of N-able's broader security resilience portfolio, working alongside endpoint management and data protection capabilities to provide comprehensive cybersecurity coverage.

N‑able Adlumin MDR FAQ

Common questions about N‑able Adlumin MDR including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

N‑able Adlumin MDR is AI-powered MDR platform with SOC services for threat detection and response developed by N-able. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Threat Detection, SOC, AI.

