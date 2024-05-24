SonicWall SonicSentry MDR for Endpoint Description

SonicSentry MDR for Endpoint is a managed detection and response service that provides continuous security operations center monitoring and threat mitigation for endpoint devices. The service is designed for managed service providers and offers around-the-clock monitoring with an average response time of 4 minutes. The service includes SOC analysts who monitor endpoint alerts, respond to critical security events, and conduct proactive threat hunting activities. The SOC team identifies patterns in alerts that may indicate larger attacks and takes immediate action to contain breaches and minimize damage during active incidents. Configuration management is performed through twice-monthly audits to ensure endpoint security tools maintain optimal settings. The service aims to reduce alert fatigue by having SOC analysts filter and respond to critical alerts while notifying customers of items requiring further investigation. The platform is powered by CrowdStrike technology and also supports integration with other endpoint security solutions including Sophos, Microsoft Defender, Cylance, Capture Client, and SentinelOne. The service operates on a monthly billing model without long-term contracts or minimum customer requirements, allowing organizations to scale up or down based on business needs. White glove onboarding support is provided during the proof of concept phase to facilitate implementation.