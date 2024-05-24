Expel Workbench™ Description

Expel Workbench is a security operations platform that serves as the digital command center for Expel's managed detection and response (MDR) services. The platform integrates with over 160 security tools across ten attack surfaces to provide visibility and threat detection capabilities. The platform uses AI and automation to filter false positives, enrich threat details with contextual information, and enable faster incident investigations. It correlates signals from integrated security tools and applies threat intelligence and custom detections to identify threats. Workbench provides customers with transparent access to view SOC analyst activities in real-time, including full audit trails of investigations and remediation actions. The platform supports collaboration between customers and Expel's SOC team through direct communication channels. The system includes automated remediation capabilities that contribute to a 14-minute mean time to respond (MTTR) for critical and high-severity incidents with auto-remediation enabled. The platform delivers an 87% reduction in MTTR when using automated remediation features. Workbench connects to customer technology stacks through API integrations, enabling query capabilities across multiple security tools without manual pivots. The platform aggregates data with environmental context to support investigative workflows. Analysts use the platform to strategize responses, collect evidence, analyze threats, and generate incident reports that document threat details and remediation actions taken.