Mandiant Managed Defense is a managed detection and response service that provides continuous threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities. The service operates 24/7 with security experts monitoring customer environments to identify and investigate threats. The service includes alert monitoring, triage, and investigation capabilities where Mandiant experts prioritize alerts within minutes and investigate critical threats. Managed threat hunting is performed by specialized threat hunters who use knowledge of threat actors to identify anomalies and reduce attacker dwell time in customer environments. Threat hunting results are mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework to identify subverted controls. The service provides incident response capabilities including containment of impacted hosts, investigation support, and actionable guidance for remediation. Customers can access security consultants and benefit from Mandiant's collective knowledge base without requiring a formal incident response engagement. Mandiant experts work alongside customer security teams to guide them through security investigations and responses. The service integrates frontline knowledge and attacker research to help protect customers at scale.

Mandiant Managed Defense is 24/7 managed threat detection, investigation, and response service developed by Mandiant. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Incident Response, MITRE Attack, Managed Detection Response.

