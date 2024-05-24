SonicWall SonicSentry MDR for Network Description

SonicSentry MDR for Network is a managed detection and response service that provides 24/7 security operations center monitoring for network perimeter devices including firewalls, switches, and access points. The service monitors log data from these devices to detect anomalous activity and respond to attacks in progress. The SOC analyzes network device logs to identify threats and security incidents. The service aims to reduce breach detection time by providing continuous monitoring of network traffic and device activity. It provides context for attacks that may originate from cloud or endpoint sources by correlating network device data with other security telemetry. The service is designed for managed service providers and organizations that need to monitor multiple firewalls and network devices across different locations. It addresses the challenge of filtering through large volumes of log data to identify relevant security events. The service monitors for data exfiltration attempts and other malicious activities at the network perimeter. SonicSentry MDR for Network operates as part of SonicWall's broader MXDR platform, which can provide unified monitoring across network, endpoint, and cloud environments.