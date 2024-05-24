Digital Hands MDR Description

Digital Hands MDR is a managed detection and response service that provides 24x7 security operations center support based in the United States. The service is built on CyGuard Maestro, an Open-XDR security fabric that enables customization and automation for threat detection and response. The platform offers a composable security model that integrates with existing security infrastructure without requiring replacement of current technologies. Organizations can use their own security tools, adopt Digital Hands' solutions, or implement a combination of both approaches. The service includes managed SIEM with custom detections and tuning to reduce false positives, managed EDR with behavioral analysis and automated response actions, and managed firewall services with real-time threat intelligence. Additional capabilities include email security using AI-trained systems, vulnerability management with continuous scanning and prioritization, and SDWAN transformation services. Digital Hands provides breach and attack simulation for continuous validation of security controls, as well as virtual CISO services for strategic security guidance. The platform reports a mean time to detect of less than 3 minutes and mean time to respond of less than 5 minutes, with 99.9% SLA attainment. The service model emphasizes collaboration with internal IT teams and adapts to organizational infrastructure, threats, and priorities rather than enforcing standardized configurations.