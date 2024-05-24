NuSummit AI-Powered MDR Description

NuSummit AI-Powered MDR is a managed detection and response service that integrates artificial intelligence into security operations. The service uses AI agents to automate alert triage, investigation, and incident response workflows to reduce mean time to response. The platform provides 24x7x365 monitoring with machine learning-based anomaly detection and threat hunting capabilities. AI-driven alert filtering addresses false positives and alert fatigue by prioritizing threats based on risk signals. Automated incident response playbooks aligned with the NIST Cybersecurity Framework accelerate response actions from hours to minutes. The service includes executive dashboards with AI-curated insights for CISOs and boards, providing visibility into security posture through key performance indicators. Threat intelligence is augmented with AI for dynamic use-case enrichment and industry-specific threat modeling. NuSummit's MDR integrates with existing security infrastructure including SIEM, SOAR, and EDR platforms without requiring replacement. The service supports XDR/MXDR capabilities with automated firewall optimization and continuous learning mechanisms. Global SOC operations provide geo-redundant coverage with AI-augmented analyst support. Compliance frameworks including ISO 27001, ITIL, and NIST are supported through AI analytics for audit readiness and compliance mapping. The service can establish a functional AI-enhanced Security Operations Center within two weeks. Predictive threat reviews are conducted yearly, quarterly, and monthly to address evolving adversarial campaigns.