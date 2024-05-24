Loading...
AI-powered MDR service with automated alert triage and incident response
AI-powered MDR service with automated alert triage and incident response
NuSummit AI-Powered MDR is a managed detection and response service that integrates artificial intelligence into security operations. The service uses AI agents to automate alert triage, investigation, and incident response workflows to reduce mean time to response. The platform provides 24x7x365 monitoring with machine learning-based anomaly detection and threat hunting capabilities. AI-driven alert filtering addresses false positives and alert fatigue by prioritizing threats based on risk signals. Automated incident response playbooks aligned with the NIST Cybersecurity Framework accelerate response actions from hours to minutes. The service includes executive dashboards with AI-curated insights for CISOs and boards, providing visibility into security posture through key performance indicators. Threat intelligence is augmented with AI for dynamic use-case enrichment and industry-specific threat modeling. NuSummit's MDR integrates with existing security infrastructure including SIEM, SOAR, and EDR platforms without requiring replacement. The service supports XDR/MXDR capabilities with automated firewall optimization and continuous learning mechanisms. Global SOC operations provide geo-redundant coverage with AI-augmented analyst support. Compliance frameworks including ISO 27001, ITIL, and NIST are supported through AI analytics for audit readiness and compliance mapping. The service can establish a functional AI-enhanced Security Operations Center within two weeks. Predictive threat reviews are conducted yearly, quarterly, and monthly to address evolving adversarial campaigns.
Common questions about NuSummit AI-Powered MDR including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
NuSummit AI-Powered MDR is AI-powered MDR service with automated alert triage and incident response developed by NuSummit Cybersecurity. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.
Managed detection and response platform combining XDR and incident response
MDR and XDR platform with incident response capabilities
24/7 managed XDR service with threat detection, incident response & consulting
MDR service with 24x7 SOC, XDR platform, and threat hunting capabilities
Managed XDR service with 24/7 SOC for mid-market threat detection & response
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox