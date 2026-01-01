Legato Security Managed Threat Detection and Response Logo

Legato Security Managed Threat Detection and Response (MDR+) is a managed security service that provides continuous threat monitoring and response capabilities. The service operates through a U.S.-based Security Operations Center (SOC) that functions 24x7x365 to detect and mitigate threats in real-time. The platform integrates Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) to provide visibility across network assets and maintain real-time inventory of protected tools and devices. The service utilizes cloud-based technologies designed to scale with organizational growth. A distinguishing feature is direct SOC access through Microsoft Teams, enabling real-time communication between clients and security analysts. This approach provides transparency into security operations rather than operating as a black-box service. The MDR+ service leverages proprietary tools from Ensemble for threat response and remediation. The platform is designed to reduce mean-time-to-remediation through automated and analyst-driven responses. The service integrates with multiple security platforms and tools including endpoint protection, SIEM solutions, cloud security platforms, and vulnerability management systems. Legato Security positions the service for organizations that have outgrown basic alert management and require contextual threat intelligence with responsive support.

