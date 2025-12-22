Trend Micro Trend Service One™
24/7/365 managed XDR service with incident response and premium support
Trend Micro Trend Service One™
24/7/365 managed XDR service with incident response and premium support
Trend Micro Trend Service One™ Description
Trend Micro Trend Service One is a managed detection and response service that provides 24/7/365 monitoring, threat detection, and incident response capabilities. The service offers two tiers: Essentials and Complete. The platform includes Targeted Attack Detection that scans for indicators of compromise, provides qualified high-risk alerts, and predicts next steps. MDR experts perform root cause analysis, identify attack vectors, assess dwell time, spread, and impact. The service monitors across email, endpoints, servers, cloud workloads, and networks. Support features include priority case handling via email, phone, and case portal, with critical claims fast-tracked to a designated Service Manager. The service provides access to on-demand training, best practices guides, admin and operational guides, and cybersecurity experts. Monthly status meetings and quarterly business reviews are included. Response capabilities include threat analyst notifications for high-risk alerts, automated IoC generation, step-by-step remediation plans, and monthly security reports. The Complete tier includes guaranteed access to a global Incident Response team with 40 hours included, while the Essentials tier offers prioritized access at additional cost. The service leverages 450 global threat researchers and global threat intelligence to provide comprehensive visibility and data consolidation across security infrastructure.
Trend Micro Trend Service One™ FAQ
Common questions about Trend Micro Trend Service One™ including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Trend Micro Trend Service One™ is 24/7/365 managed XDR service with incident response and premium support developed by Trend Micro. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with IOC, Incident Response, Managed Detection Response.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership