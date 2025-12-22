Trend Micro Trend Service One™ Description

Trend Micro Trend Service One is a managed detection and response service that provides 24/7/365 monitoring, threat detection, and incident response capabilities. The service offers two tiers: Essentials and Complete. The platform includes Targeted Attack Detection that scans for indicators of compromise, provides qualified high-risk alerts, and predicts next steps. MDR experts perform root cause analysis, identify attack vectors, assess dwell time, spread, and impact. The service monitors across email, endpoints, servers, cloud workloads, and networks. Support features include priority case handling via email, phone, and case portal, with critical claims fast-tracked to a designated Service Manager. The service provides access to on-demand training, best practices guides, admin and operational guides, and cybersecurity experts. Monthly status meetings and quarterly business reviews are included. Response capabilities include threat analyst notifications for high-risk alerts, automated IoC generation, step-by-step remediation plans, and monthly security reports. The Complete tier includes guaranteed access to a global Incident Response team with 40 hours included, while the Essentials tier offers prioritized access at additional cost. The service leverages 450 global threat researchers and global threat intelligence to provide comprehensive visibility and data consolidation across security infrastructure.