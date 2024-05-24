WatchGuard MDR Logo

WatchGuard MDR

24/7 MDR service with threat detection, hunting, and guided remediation

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if WatchGuard MDR is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

WatchGuard MDR Description

WatchGuard MDR is a managed detection and response service that provides 24/7 monitoring, threat hunting, detection, containment, and guided remediation. The service is designed to work with existing security tools, adding detection and response capabilities with unified visibility across the security stack. The service is part of WatchGuard's Unified Security Platform, which integrates network security, endpoint security, identity security, and secure Wi-Fi management through a single cloud-based interface called WatchGuard Cloud. The platform provides centralized security administration, visibility, and reporting capabilities. WatchGuard MDR includes AI-driven XDR capabilities through the ThreatSync product family, offering threat visibility, alert correlation, and automated remediation. The service supports zero trust security strategies with identity-based protection and adaptive, risk-based policies. The platform is designed for both direct business customers and managed service providers (MSPs), offering operational automation for policy configuration, deployment workflows, updates, license management, and ticket processing. It includes API access and out-of-the-box integrations for technical and business agility. WatchGuard provides threat intelligence through their Threat Lab, including quarterly Internet Security Reports, real-time threat landscape views, and ransomware tracking capabilities.

WatchGuard MDR FAQ

Common questions about WatchGuard MDR including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

WatchGuard MDR is 24/7 MDR service with threat detection, hunting, and guided remediation developed by WatchGuard. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
288
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

14
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

8
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →