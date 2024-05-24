WatchGuard MDR Description

WatchGuard MDR is a managed detection and response service that provides 24/7 monitoring, threat hunting, detection, containment, and guided remediation. The service is designed to work with existing security tools, adding detection and response capabilities with unified visibility across the security stack. The service is part of WatchGuard's Unified Security Platform, which integrates network security, endpoint security, identity security, and secure Wi-Fi management through a single cloud-based interface called WatchGuard Cloud. The platform provides centralized security administration, visibility, and reporting capabilities. WatchGuard MDR includes AI-driven XDR capabilities through the ThreatSync product family, offering threat visibility, alert correlation, and automated remediation. The service supports zero trust security strategies with identity-based protection and adaptive, risk-based policies. The platform is designed for both direct business customers and managed service providers (MSPs), offering operational automation for policy configuration, deployment workflows, updates, license management, and ticket processing. It includes API access and out-of-the-box integrations for technical and business agility. WatchGuard provides threat intelligence through their Threat Lab, including quarterly Internet Security Reports, real-time threat landscape views, and ransomware tracking capabilities.