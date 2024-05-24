PDI Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Description

PDI Managed Detection and Response (MDR) is a managed security service that provides continuous threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities across cloud, network, and endpoint environments. The service operates 24/7 with SOC analysts who monitor customer environments using threat intelligence and detection technologies. The service includes Smart Start Onboarding to configure data collection and alert frameworks, with alerts preconfigured based on the MITRE ATT&CK framework. SOC analysts validate security incidents to reduce false positives and provide customized remediation guidance to contain threats before they result in breaches. PDI MDR offers threat hunting capabilities using multi-sourced threat intelligence and provides incident reviews with actionable response plans. The service supports both cloud and on-premises environments with flexible configuration options. Analysts create customized runbooks to streamline response procedures and minimize operational complexity for customer IT teams. The service focuses on early detection of malware and other threats through continuous monitoring and analysis of security events. Customers receive expert guidance aimed at preventing future security incidents in addition to responding to active threats.