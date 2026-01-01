Cybereason MDR Logo

Cybereason MDR

Managed detection and response service with 24/7 monitoring and remediation

Security Operations
Commercial
Cybereason MDR Description

Cybereason MDR is a managed detection and response service that provides prevention, detection, and response capabilities delivered as a fully managed offering. The service operates through global Security Operation Centers that provide 24/7/365 monitoring and threat hunting across endpoints. The platform uses a proprietary MalOp (Malicious Operation) detection system that correlates threats across the network and assigns severity scores for automated triage and prioritization. The service aims to detect threats in under 1 minute, triage within 5 minutes, and remediate within 30 minutes. Cybereason MDR is delivered through a lightweight agent deployed on endpoints and includes multiple service tiers: MDR Essentials, MDR Core, and MDR Complete. Each tier offers different levels of service ranging from basic 24/7 monitoring and proactive tuning to advanced capabilities like environment tuning, proactive hunting, extended response (XR), NGAV detection analysis, and premium onboarding. The service includes reporting capabilities such as monthly MalOp reports, hunting reports, and threat intelligence reports depending on the service tier. The platform is staffed by the Global SOC Team that performs continuous threat hunting, analysis, and remediation activities. Deployment is designed to be operational within hours, and the service integrates detection, triage, and remediation workflows to reduce the operational burden on internal security teams.

Cybereason MDR is Managed detection and response service with 24/7 monitoring and remediation developed by Cybereason. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Endpoint Security, Incident Response, Managed Detection Response.

