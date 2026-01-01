LevelBlue Cyber Advisory Logo

LevelBlue Cyber Advisory

Managed detection and response platform combining XDR and incident response

A managed detection and response (MDR) platform that resulted from LevelBlue's acquisition of Cybereason. The platform provides extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities combined with incident response services. LevelBlue offers 24-hour incident response hotlines across multiple regions including Americas, EMEA, Australia, and Singapore for organizations experiencing security breaches. The service provides immediate incident response assistance and access to security breach remediation resources. The platform is part of LevelBlue's broader security operations portfolio, which includes managed detection and response, incident readiness and response, exposure management, and security operations platforms. LevelBlue integrates SpiderLabs threat intelligence capabilities, which includes global researchers, ethical hackers, and responders. The service is designed to provide organizations with comprehensive threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities through a managed service model. LevelBlue's security operations platforms aim to deliver security visibility and control across enterprise environments. The acquisition of Cybereason expanded LevelBlue's global leadership position in MDR, XDR, and incident response capabilities. Organizations can access the service through various login portals including USM Anywhere, Fusion Platform, and MailMarshal Cloud, indicating integration with multiple security management interfaces.

LevelBlue Cyber Advisory is Managed detection and response platform combining XDR and incident response developed by LevelBlue. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with XDR, Incident Response, Threat Intelligence.

