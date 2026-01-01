LevelBlue Cyber Advisory
Managed detection and response platform combining XDR and incident response
LevelBlue Cyber Advisory
Managed detection and response platform combining XDR and incident response
LevelBlue Cyber Advisory Description
A managed detection and response (MDR) platform that resulted from LevelBlue's acquisition of Cybereason. The platform provides extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities combined with incident response services. LevelBlue offers 24-hour incident response hotlines across multiple regions including Americas, EMEA, Australia, and Singapore for organizations experiencing security breaches. The service provides immediate incident response assistance and access to security breach remediation resources. The platform is part of LevelBlue's broader security operations portfolio, which includes managed detection and response, incident readiness and response, exposure management, and security operations platforms. LevelBlue integrates SpiderLabs threat intelligence capabilities, which includes global researchers, ethical hackers, and responders. The service is designed to provide organizations with comprehensive threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities through a managed service model. LevelBlue's security operations platforms aim to deliver security visibility and control across enterprise environments. The acquisition of Cybereason expanded LevelBlue's global leadership position in MDR, XDR, and incident response capabilities. Organizations can access the service through various login portals including USM Anywhere, Fusion Platform, and MailMarshal Cloud, indicating integration with multiple security management interfaces.
LevelBlue Cyber Advisory FAQ
Common questions about LevelBlue Cyber Advisory including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
LevelBlue Cyber Advisory is Managed detection and response platform combining XDR and incident response developed by LevelBlue. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with XDR, Incident Response, Threat Intelligence.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership