Divoro Managed Detection and Response Description

Divoro Managed Detection and Response is a security service that provides continuous monitoring and threat response capabilities. The service combines security expertise with technology to detect and neutralize threats in real-time. The MDR service includes proactive threat detection and response, enabling organizations to anticipate and neutralize threats before they cause damage. The service operates continuously to monitor for signs of compromise across the organization's environment. Divoro's offering includes darkweb monitoring that scans unindexed web areas for sensitive data and alerts organizations to potential breaches or data abuse. The endpoint detection and response component provides real-time monitoring and response capabilities for digital endpoints, enabling identification and containment of endpoint compromises. The incident response service focuses on containing security incidents, eliminating threats, and restoring normal operations to minimize business impact and downtime. Vulnerability management analyzes and prioritizes system vulnerabilities to enable remediation before exploitation occurs. The forensics service provides analysis of security incidents to understand attack methods and identify defensive improvements. The service delivers insights into how incidents occurred and recommendations for future security enhancements. Divoro also offers vCISO services, penetration testing, SOC-as-a-Service, and technical due diligence for mergers and acquisitions. The company supports compliance frameworks including ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and GDPR.