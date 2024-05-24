CYREBRO Cybersecurity Description

CYREBRO is a managed detection and response platform that provides centralized cybersecurity operations capabilities for organizations of various sizes. The platform offers a SOC (Security Operations Center) solution that monitors business systems, collects and analyzes security data, and provides threat detection and response services. The platform integrates with existing security infrastructure and provides cross-function detection of suspicious activity across organizational systems and processes. It delivers centralized visibility of cybersecurity events with prioritized alerts to help security teams focus on legitimate threats. CYREBRO includes threat intelligence capabilities, proactive threat hunting across networks, endpoints, and databases, and strategic monitoring with real-time threat management. The platform provides incident response services through a DFIR (Digital Forensics and Incident Response) team and forensic investigation capabilities. The solution offers SIEM optimization and tuning services, managing the implementation and maintenance of SIEM technology. It provides contextual analysis of security events and delivers actionable recommendations for threat remediation. CYREBRO serves multiple customer segments including SMBs, enterprises, and MSPs/MSSPs. For service providers, it enables delivery of MDR services through a centralized, scalable platform without requiring investment in building and maintaining their own SOC infrastructure. The platform is technology agnostic and designed to work with existing security investments.