Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform is a security operations platform that collects, enriches, and analyzes security data at scale. The platform serves as the foundation for Arctic Wolf's managed security services, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Incident Response, Managed Risk, Managed Security Awareness, and endpoint security capabilities. The platform operates through a concierge delivery model, providing 24x7 security operations support from Arctic Wolf's security teams and Security Operations Center (SOC). It incorporates Alpha AI technology to leverage artificial intelligence for security analysis and threat detection. The platform supports multiple security operations functions including threat detection and response, vulnerability assessment, security awareness training, and incident response services. It includes an Incident360 Retainer for end-to-end incident response coverage and Aurora Endpoint Security for AI-driven endpoint protection. Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform integrates with various third-party technologies through its ecosystem integrations. The platform is designed to help organizations build cyber resilience through continuous monitoring, guided risk mitigation, and security expertise. It includes a Security Operations Warranty offering up to $3M in financial assistance for cybersecurity incidents. The platform provides capabilities for compliance management, cyber risk assessment, and security posture mapping against industry standard frameworks through its Cyber Resilience Assessment feature.

Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform is Security operations platform for MDR, incident response, and risk mgmt.

