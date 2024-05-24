Loading...
24/7 managed detection and response service with US-based SOC analysts
Managed detection and response platform combining XDR and incident response
MDR and XDR platform with incident response capabilities
24/7 managed XDR service with threat detection, incident response & consulting
MDR service with 24x7 SOC, XDR platform, and threat hunting capabilities
Managed XDR service with 24/7 SOC for mid-market threat detection & response
AI-driven MDR service providing unified threat detection across IT, OT, cloud
24x7x365 Security Operations Center with threat detection and response services
AI-powered MDR service with 24/7 SOC monitoring and automated response
24/7 MDR service with automated threat hunting and response capabilities
MDR solution combining threat detection, response, and offensive security
Managed security services platform offering MDR, threat detection, and DLP
German MDR & IR provider offering 24/7 threat detection and incident response
Unified MDR platform with multi-tenant mgmt, compliance automation & 24/7 SOC
24/7 managed threat detection and response service with SOC monitoring
All-in-one MDR platform that identifies vulnerabilities and remediates them
AI-powered MDR platform with SOC services for threat detection and response
Managed detection and response service with 24x7 SOC and IR capabilities
24/7 MDR service with insider threat detection and identity monitoring
AI-powered MDR service with Google SecOps integration for threat detection
Managed Detection and Response service by Integrity360
24/7 managed threat detection, investigation, and response service
MDR service with threat intel, digital risk protection, and incident response
Managed threat detection, hunting, and response service by Mandiant experts
MDR service with real-time monitoring and threat response capabilities
Unified cybersecurity platform for MSPs with SASE, EDR, SIEM, MXDR, and GRC
AI-powered MDR platform with compliance automation and attack surface monitoring
MDR service with 24/7 support, XDR, threat hunting, and endpoint protection
24/7 managed detection and response service for Microsoft 365 environments
24/7/365 managed XDR service with incident response and premium support
24/7 MDR service with continuous monitoring and incident response
24x7 MDR service with global SOC teams for threat detection and response
MDR service with 24/7 SOC, AI-based threat detection, and automated response
Managed service providing expert threat detection, analysis, and response
24/7 MDR service built on Cortex XDR with threat hunting and remediation
24/7 managed SOC service combining Cortex XSIAM platform with Unit 42 expertise
Managed detection and response service with 24/7 monitoring and remediation
Managed SOC for connected vehicles and mobility ecosystems
MDR service with AI-powered threat detection and human expertise
Managed EDR service with threat hunting and operations expertise
24/7 MDR service with threat detection, hunting, and incident response
24/7 managed XDR service with SOC, threat hunting, and dedicated analysts
MDR platform combining threat detection, hunting, and real-time containment
Managed detection and response service with 24/7 monitoring and IR support
Managed SOC service with SIEM, UEBA, and AI-based threat detection
Security operations platform for MDR, incident response, and risk mgmt.
Managed SOC service with SIEM, MDR, and MSS capabilities for threat detection
Autonomous SOC platform with 24x7 monitoring, AI-driven triage, and threat hunting
Managed SOC service offering multiple deployment models for threat monitoring
Managed detection and response service with 24/7 SOC monitoring and blue team
24x7 MDR service with human analysts and AI-powered threat detection
Managed EDR service with 24/7 monitoring, threat hunting, and automated response
24/7 MDR service with SOC-as-a-Service, threat detection, and response
Automated response-as-a-service for MDR with SOAR capabilities and threat containment
Managed NDR service monitoring network traffic for threats via co-managed model
Managed EDR/XDR service with 24/7 SOC monitoring and threat response
Managed detection & response with network detection & response capabilities
24/7 MDR service with real-time SOC access via Microsoft Teams
Cloud-native MXDR platform with CSPM, CDR, and CIEM for multi-cloud security
MDR service for CrowdStrike, Microsoft, and Trellix endpoints with 24/7 monitoring
Managed detection and response service with 24/7 SOC monitoring
Emergency MDR service for orgs experiencing active cyber incidents or attacks
Unified Security-as-Code platform integrating MDR, SOC, and pentesting services
Unified MDR platform with SIEM, threat hunting, and SOAR capabilities
MDR service with threat hunting, automated response, and 24/7 monitoring
24x7 MDR service with monitoring, detection, investigation, and response
MDR service with proactive threat hunting and proprietary threat intelligence
Managed XDR service with 24/7 SOC, threat detection, and response capabilities
Managed security platform with EDR, ITDR, SIEM, and SAT backed by 24/7 SOC
Managed XDR service integrating threat intel, assessments, and GRC
Managed XDR service combining Microsoft's XDR platform with SOC services
Managed Detection & Response service by Integrity360
24x7 MDR service providing threat detection, response, and hunting capabilities
Managed SOC service providing 24/7 threat monitoring and incident response
MDR platform with 24/7 SOC, email threat defense, and security assessments
AI-powered MDR service with 24/7 threat detection, triage, and response
AI-driven MDR service with 24/7 monitoring and automated threat response
AI-driven MDR service with automated threat detection and response
AI-driven MDR service with automated incident response and threat detection
AI-driven MDR platform with automated threat detection and response
AI-powered MDR combining agentic AI with human expertise for threat detection
24/7 MDR service with threat hunting, containment, and SOC collaboration
MDR and SOC-as-a-Service provider with 24/7 threat detection and response
Managed detection and response platform with EDR, email, network, and cloud security
24/7 MDR service with monitoring, triage, containment, and threat intel
Managed EDR service with 24/7 monitoring and incident response capabilities
24/7 MDR service for endpoint security with SOC monitoring and response
24/7 MDR service for cloud apps and email with SOC monitoring and response
24/7 MDR service for network perimeter devices like firewalls and switches
24/7 SOC monitoring and response service for MSPs across endpoints, cloud, network
MDR service with 24/7 monitoring, threat detection, incident response & forensics
MDR service combining 24/7 SOC monitoring with EDR for threat detection
Outsourced MDR service with 24/7 threat monitoring, response, and log mgmt.
Managed Detection & Response service with 24/7 SOC and Open XDR platform
Managed cloud security platform with 24/7 SOC monitoring and threat detection
24/7 MDR service with threat monitoring, SOAR, and threat intelligence
Managed service combining technology and expertise for threat detection/response
MDR/XDR platform with threat detection across cloud, hybrid, and on-prem envs
MDR/XDR platform with 24/7 SOC for threat detection and incident response
AI-driven MDR service with adaptive learning and 24/7 SOC coverage
AI-powered MDR service with automated alert triage and incident response
MDR service providing threat detection and response capabilities
MDR service with 24/7 SOC, endpoint & cloud protection, and AI-enhanced alerts
Managed security services providing detection, response, and monitoring
MDR platform providing 24/7 threat detection, response, and monitoring services
MDR and managed cybersecurity services with 24x7 SOC support
MDR service with Open-XDR platform for threat detection and response
24/7 managed network monitoring service with breach detection and response
AI-driven MDR platform with XDR, 24/7 SOC, and threat hunting capabilities
24/7 MDR service with AI-driven XDR, threat hunting, and incident response
MDR service with AI-driven XDR, 24/7 SOC, and threat hunting capabilities
MDR service with 13-min MTTR, 24x7 SOC, and 160+ integrations
AI-powered SOC platform for MDR services with automation and transparency
24/7 MDR service for cloud, network, and endpoint threat detection and response
Extended SOC solution providing cyber security framework with threat monitoring
Managed DNS layer security monitoring service for threat detection and blocking
24/7 MDR service with threat detection, hunting, and incident response
Managed network security monitoring service with 24/7 threat detection
Managed endpoint monitoring service for threat detection and response
24x7 MDR service utilizing Sophos technology platform
MDR service providing 24/7 threat detection and response with security experts
Managed detection ruleset for Windows, Mac, and Linux behavioral threat detection
24/7 Italian SOC providing monitoring, threat defense & security posture mgmt.