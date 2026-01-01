Theos Managed Threat Detection & Response Logo

Theos Managed Threat Detection & Response

24/7 managed threat detection and response service with SOC monitoring

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Theos Managed Threat Detection & Response Description

Theos Managed Threat Detection & Response (M-TDR) is a managed security service that provides 24/7 threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities through a global Security Operations Center (SOC). The service combines threat intelligence, human expertise, and detection technologies for networks, endpoints, and cloud environments. The service offers continuous monitoring and surveillance of systems, networks, and data to identify suspicious activity and anomalous behavior. Human-led analysis and remediation are core components, with security experts investigating incidents and taking containment actions. The service includes active threat hunting capabilities and provides real-time intelligence and threat detections. M-TDR includes turnkey deployment of MDR/XDR infrastructure with a streamlined onboarding process that covers data source integration, process setup, and continuous data ingestion. The service provides visibility and analytics across the organization's digital environment, along with incident response assistance to neutralize threats and prevent damage. The service is designed to help organizations achieve enterprise-level cybersecurity capabilities without the costs of building internal infrastructure. It includes continuous use case development and maintains service level agreements for ticket resolution.

Theos Managed Threat Detection & Response FAQ

Common questions about Theos Managed Threat Detection & Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Theos Managed Threat Detection & Response is 24/7 managed threat detection and response service with SOC monitoring developed by Theos Cyber Solutions. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Incident Response, Managed Detection Response, Managed SOC.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →