Theos Managed Threat Detection & Response Description

Theos Managed Threat Detection & Response (M-TDR) is a managed security service that provides 24/7 threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities through a global Security Operations Center (SOC). The service combines threat intelligence, human expertise, and detection technologies for networks, endpoints, and cloud environments. The service offers continuous monitoring and surveillance of systems, networks, and data to identify suspicious activity and anomalous behavior. Human-led analysis and remediation are core components, with security experts investigating incidents and taking containment actions. The service includes active threat hunting capabilities and provides real-time intelligence and threat detections. M-TDR includes turnkey deployment of MDR/XDR infrastructure with a streamlined onboarding process that covers data source integration, process setup, and continuous data ingestion. The service provides visibility and analytics across the organization's digital environment, along with incident response assistance to neutralize threats and prevent damage. The service is designed to help organizations achieve enterprise-level cybersecurity capabilities without the costs of building internal infrastructure. It includes continuous use case development and maintains service level agreements for ticket resolution.