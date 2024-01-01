Siemens Simatic PCS 7 Hardening Tool Version 1.0

Powershell script for assessing the security configurations of Siemens - SIMATIC PCS 7 OS client, OS Server or Engineering station. Collects data from the following sources: * Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) * Windows registry * Resultant Set of Policy (RsoP) * Security Policy * PCS7 WebNavigator and Information server configuration files Analyzes the collected data according to OTORIO's profound research on Simatic PCS 7 security and hardening.

