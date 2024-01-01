Siemens Simatic PCS 7 Hardening Tool Version 1.0

Simple script to check a domain's email protections and identify vulnerabilities.
Powershell script for assessing the security configurations of Siemens - SIMATIC PCS 7 OS client, OS Server or Engineering station. Collects data from the following sources: * Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) * Windows registry * Resultant Set of Policy (RsoP) * Security Policy * PCS7 WebNavigator and Information server configuration files Analyzes the collected data according to OTORIO's profound research on Simatic PCS 7 security and hardening.
Compares target's patch levels against Microsoft vulnerability database and detects missing patches.
A collection of Ansible roles for hardening various systems and services
A tool for scanning websites with open .git repositories and dumping their content for Bug Hunting/Pentesting Purposes.
Scans Alpine base images for vulnerabilities using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05
Amass by OWASP performs comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery.