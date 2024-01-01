MARA Framework 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

MARA is a Mobile Application Reverse engineering and Analysis Framework that combines commonly used tools for testing mobile applications against OWASP mobile security threats. It supports features like APK reverse engineering, disassembling Dalvik bytecode, decompiling APK to Java source code, APK deobfuscation, APK analysis, and more. Developed and maintained by @xtian_kisutsa and @iamckn, MARA is in its early stages of development with ongoing updates based on the roadmap.