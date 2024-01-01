MARA Framework

A Graphical Realism Framework for Industrial Control Simulation organized as 5 VirtualBox VMs for realistic ICS network simulation.
MARA is a Mobile Application Reverse engineering and Analysis Framework that combines commonly used tools for testing mobile applications against OWASP mobile security threats. It supports features like APK reverse engineering, disassembling Dalvik bytecode, decompiling APK to Java source code, APK deobfuscation, APK analysis, and more. Developed and maintained by @xtian_kisutsa and @iamckn, MARA is in its early stages of development with ongoing updates based on the roadmap.
A search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that discovers and monitors devices connected to the internet.
Scans SPF and DMARC records for issues that could allow email spoofing.
Semi-tethered jailbreak for iPhone 5s to iPhone X, running iOS 12.0 and up, using the 'checkm8' bootrom exploit.
An open-source project for dynamic analysis of Android applications using the Android Substrate framework.
A cross-platform software library for interacting with iOS devices without jailbreaking.