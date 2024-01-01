OWASP Mobile Application Security Testing Guide (MASTG) Logo

OWASP Mobile Application Security Testing Guide (MASTG)

This is the official GitHub Repository of the OWASP Mobile Application Security Testing Guide (MASTG). The MASTG is a comprehensive manual for mobile app security testing and reverse engineering. It describes technical processes for verifying the controls listed in the OWASP Mobile Application Verification Standard (MASVS). ⬇️ Download the latest PDF ✅ Get the latest Mobile App Security Checklists ⚡ Contribute! 💥 Play with our Crackmes Trusted by ... The OWASP MASVS and MASTG are trusted by the following platform providers and standardization, governmental and educational institutions. Learn more. 🥇 MAS Advocates MAS Advocates are industry adopters of the OWASP MASVS and MASTG who have invested a significant and consistent amount of resources to push the project forward by providing consistent high-impact contributions and continuously spreading the word. Learn more. Connect with Us GitHub Discussions #project-mobile-app-security (Get Invitation) @OWASP_MAS (Official Account) @bsd_daemon (Sven Schleier, Project Lead) @grepharder (Carlos Holguera, Project Lead) Other Formats Get the printed version via lulu.com Get the e-book

