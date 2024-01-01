Open source penetration testing tool for detecting and exploiting command injection vulnerabilities.
idb is a tool to simplify common tasks for iOS pentesting and research. Originally a command line tool, it now has a GUI version available at http://www.idbtool.com. For installation instructions, documentation, news, usage, FAQ, and contributing guidelines, visit the homepage.
Generate a variety of suspect actions detected by Falco rulesets.
A modern post-exploitation command and control framework with a client-server architecture and extensibility features.
A tool that exposes the functionality of the Volume Shadow Copy Service (VSS) for creation, enumeration, and manipulation of volume shadow copies, with features for persistence and evasion.
A proxy aware C2 framework for penetration testing, red teaming, post-exploitation, and lateral movement with modular format and highly configurable payloads.
A lightweight and portable Docker container for penetration testers and CTF players