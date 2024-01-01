idb Logo

idb

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

idb is a tool to simplify common tasks for iOS pentesting and research. Originally a command line tool, it now has a GUI version available at http://www.idbtool.com. For installation instructions, documentation, news, usage, FAQ, and contributing guidelines, visit the homepage.

Offensive Security
Free
iospentestingresearchcommand-line-toolguimobile-security

ALTERNATIVES