XGuardian XARA Security Scanner 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

XGuardian XARA Security Scanner is a tool for OSX that checks for URL scheme hijack, Bundle ID hijack, and keychain hijack. It allows users to download the release from GitHub or openscanner, report issues on GitHub or via email, and interpret scan results by highlighting potential vulnerabilities and providing options to open the file in Finder or remove its authority. The company behind the tool focuses on mobile security and offers the software under the MIT License.