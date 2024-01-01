Scans Alpine base images for vulnerabilities using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05
XGuardian XARA Security Scanner is a tool for OSX that checks for URL scheme hijack, Bundle ID hijack, and keychain hijack. It allows users to download the release from GitHub or openscanner, report issues on GitHub or via email, and interpret scan results by highlighting potential vulnerabilities and providing options to open the file in Finder or remove its authority. The company behind the tool focuses on mobile security and offers the software under the MIT License.
Scans Alpine base images for vulnerabilities using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05
A comprehensive guide to Android Security
Patch-level verification tool for bundler to check for vulnerable gems and insecure sources.
Advanced email reconnaissance tool leveraging public data.
SecurityVulnerability.io simplifies the process of collecting, enriching, and presenting vulnerability information for both human and machine consumption.
Donate to your favorite open-source projects and charities using PayPal