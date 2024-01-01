Mobile Application Penetration Testing Cheat Sheet 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The Mobile App Pentest cheat sheet was created to provide concise collection of high value information on specific mobile application penetration testing topics and checklist, which is mapped OWASP Mobile Risk Top 10 for conducting pentest. Mobile Application Security Testing Distributions All-in-one Mobile Security Frameworks Android Application Penetration Testing Reverse Engineering and Static Analysis Dynamic and Runtime Analysis Network Analysis and Server Side Testing Bypassing Root Detection and SSL Pinning Security Libraries iOS Application Penetration Testing Access Filesystem on iDevice Reverse Engineering and Static Analysis Dynamic and Runtime Analysis Network Analysis and Server Side Testing Bypassing Root Detection and SSL Pinning Security Libraries Mobile Penetration Testing Lab Contribution License Mobile Application Security Testing Distributions Appie - A portable software package for Android Pentesting and an awesome alternative to existing Virtual machines. Android Tamer - Android Tamer is a Virtual / Live Platform for Android Security professionals. Androl4b - A Virtual Machine For Assessing Android application