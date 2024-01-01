objection - Runtime Mobile Exploration 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

objection is a runtime mobile exploration toolkit, powered by Frida, built to help you assess the security posture of your mobile applications, without needing a jailbreak. Supports both iOS and Android. Inspect and interact with container file systems. Bypass SSL pinning. Dump keychains. Perform memory related tasks, such as dumping & patching. Explore and manipulate objects on the heap. And much, much more... Screenshots are available in the wiki. Installation is simply a matter of pip3 install objection. This will give you the objection command. You can update an existing objection installation with pip3 install --upgrade objection. For more detailed update and installation instructions, please refer to the wiki page here. objection is licensed under a GNU General Public v3 License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at http://sensepost.com/contact.