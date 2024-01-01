objection - Runtime Mobile Exploration

King Phisher is a phishing campaign toolkit for testing and promoting user awareness through simulated attacks.
objection is a runtime mobile exploration toolkit, powered by Frida, built to help you assess the security posture of your mobile applications, without needing a jailbreak. Supports both iOS and Android. Inspect and interact with container file systems. Bypass SSL pinning. Dump keychains. Perform memory related tasks, such as dumping & patching. Explore and manipulate objects on the heap. And much, much more... Screenshots are available in the wiki. Installation is simply a matter of pip3 install objection. This will give you the objection command. You can update an existing objection installation with pip3 install --upgrade objection. For more detailed update and installation instructions, please refer to the wiki page here. objection is licensed under a GNU General Public v3 License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at http://sensepost.com/contact.
A free and open platform for detecting and preventing email attacks like BEC, malware, and credential phishing, utilizing Message Query Language (MQL) for behavior description.
A platform for creating and managing fake phishing campaigns to raise awareness and train users to identify suspicious emails.
A tool for quantitative risk analysis of Android applications using machine learning techniques.
An Outlook add-in for reporting suspicious emails to security teams and tracking user behavior during awareness campaigns.
Steghide is a steganography program for hiding data in image and audio files.