StaCoAn is a cross-platform tool designed for static code analysis on mobile applications, focusing on identifying hardcoded credentials, API keys, URLs, decryption keys, and major coding mistakes. It offers a user-friendly interface with graphical guidance, supporting APK files with future support for IPA files. The tool allows customization through settings and wordlists, generating visual and portable reports.

