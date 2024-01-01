StaCoAn 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

StaCoAn is a cross-platform tool designed for static code analysis on mobile applications, focusing on identifying hardcoded credentials, API keys, URLs, decryption keys, and major coding mistakes. It offers a user-friendly interface with graphical guidance, supporting APK files with future support for IPA files. The tool allows customization through settings and wordlists, generating visual and portable reports.