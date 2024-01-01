Detect users' operating systems and perform redirection with Apache mod_rewrite.
StaCoAn is a cross-platform tool designed for static code analysis on mobile applications, focusing on identifying hardcoded credentials, API keys, URLs, decryption keys, and major coding mistakes. It offers a user-friendly interface with graphical guidance, supporting APK files with future support for IPA files. The tool allows customization through settings and wordlists, generating visual and portable reports.
Open Redirection Analyzer
CSRF crumb generation and validation tool for hapi framework.
JAADAS is a powerful tool for static analysis of Android applications, providing features like API misuse analysis and inter-procedure dataflow analysis.
SearchCode is an extensive code search engine that indexes 75 billion lines of code from millions of projects to help developers find coding examples and libraries.
Tool to inform about potential risks in project dependencies list.