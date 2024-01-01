FingerprintJS Android 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

FingerprintJS Android is a lightweight library for device identification and fingerprinting. Fully written in Kotlin. 100% crash-free. Creates a device identifier from all available platform signals. The identifier is fully stateless and will remain the same after reinstalling or clearing application data. Table of Contents Quick start Usage Playground App Quick start 1. Add repository Add these lines to your build.gradle. allprojects { repositories { ... maven { url 'https://jitpack.io' } } } 2. Add dependency Add this to a build.gradle of a module. dependencies { ... implementation "com.github.fingerprintjs:fingerprint-android:2.1.0" } Note that the library has the following runtime dependencies: kotlin-stdlib androidx.appcompat 3. Get deviceIDs and fingerprints Kotlin // Initialization val fingerprinter = FingerprinterFactory.create(context) // Usage fingerprinter.getFingerprint(version = Fingerprinter.Version.V_5) { fingerprint -> // Use fingerprint } fingerprinter.getDeviceId(version = Fingerprinter.Version.V_5) { result -> val deviceId = result.deviceId // Use deviceId } Java // Initialization Fingerprinter finger