Commercial
Updated 11 August 2025
IAM
Iam
Identity And Access Management
Authentication
Zero Trust
Mac Security
Mobile Security
Cloud
Password Management
Privileged Access Management
Access Control
Jamf Connect is an identity and access management solution designed for Mac and mobile device environments. The tool provides cloud-based authentication services that integrate with identity providers like Google, Microsoft, and Okta to create secure user accounts and streamline the login process. The platform offers password synchronization capabilities that keep local macOS user account passwords aligned with cloud identity providers. It includes privilege elevation features that allow standard users to temporarily gain administrative access when required for specific tasks. Jamf Connect implements Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) principles by evaluating risk signals and applying conditional access policies. The solution ensures that only authorized users on managed devices can access corporate applications and data, replacing traditional VPN-based access models. The tool provides continuous monitoring and assessment of device and user risk factors, automatically adjusting access permissions based on security posture. It integrates with existing network infrastructure through software-defined networking capabilities and supports both corporate-owned and personally-owned devices in enterprise environments.

