A simple, secure framework for building scalable applications
SecMobi Wiki is a collection of mobile security resources that provides a comprehensive set of tools, white papers, ebooks, webinars, and customer stories to enhance mobile security practices. It also offers solutions for enterprise teams, startups, and educational institutions.
FlowDroid is a context-, flow-, field-, object-sensitive and lifecycle-aware static taint analysis tool for Android applications.
Tool to inform about potential risks in project dependencies list.
A technology lookup and lead generation tool that identifies the technology stack of any website and provides features for market research, competitor analysis, and data enrichment.
A serverless application that demonstrates common serverless security flaws and weaknesses
APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files.