ALTERNATIVES

git-secrets 0 ( 0 ) Prevents you from committing passwords and other sensitive information to a git repository. Application Security Free securitygit

PhoneyC 0 ( 0 ) A tool for building and installing PhoneyC with optional Python version configuration and root privileges. Application Security Free binary-securityreverse-engineeringfile-analysisbinary-analysisemulation

Fnord 0 ( 0 ) Fnord is a pattern extractor for obfuscated code that extracts byte sequences and creates statistics, as well as generates experimental YARA rules. Application Security Free binary-securityfile-analysisentropy

Codacy 0 ( 0 ) A developer-first, API-driven platform that provides development teams with a suite of tools to improve code quality, security, and engineering performance, seamlessly integrated into their existing development workflows. Application Security Commercial devopsci-cdcode-securitycode-analysis