Prevents you from committing passwords and other sensitive information to a git repository.
Argus-SAF is a static analysis framework that integrates Argus-Jawa and Argus-Amandroid to perform comprehensive Inter-component Data Flow Analysis for Android applications. It provides capabilities such as parsing Jawa codes, building AST for Jawa records and procedures, resolving class hierarchy, conducting Call Graph, Points-to Analysis, and Taint Analysis.
Prevents you from committing passwords and other sensitive information to a git repository.
A tool for building and installing PhoneyC with optional Python version configuration and root privileges.
Fnord is a pattern extractor for obfuscated code that extracts byte sequences and creates statistics, as well as generates experimental YARA rules.
A developer-first, API-driven platform that provides development teams with a suite of tools to improve code quality, security, and engineering performance, seamlessly integrated into their existing development workflows.
A tool to conduct preliminary security checks in code, infrastructure, or IAM configurations using various open-source tools.
A tool that safely installs packages with npm/yarn by auditing them as part of your install process.