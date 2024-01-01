Argus-SAF

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Argus-SAF is a static analysis framework that integrates Argus-Jawa and Argus-Amandroid to perform comprehensive Inter-component Data Flow Analysis for Android applications. It provides capabilities such as parsing Jawa codes, building AST for Jawa records and procedures, resolving class hierarchy, conducting Call Graph, Points-to Analysis, and Taint Analysis.

Application Security
Free
static-analysismobile-security

ALTERNATIVES