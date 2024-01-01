AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software offering solutions for various industries and specializing in engineering, operations, data management, and digital transformation.
The goal of Quark Script is to provide an innovative way for mobile security researchers to analyze or pentest targets by integrating static and dynamic analysis tools, enabling interaction with staged results, reusability, and sharing capabilities. More APIs and analysis scenarios are continuously being released in its beta version.
AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software offering solutions for various industries and specializing in engineering, operations, data management, and digital transformation.
House: A runtime mobile application analysis toolkit with a Web GUI, powered by Frida, written in Python.
PLCinject is a tool for injecting and patching blocks on PLCs with a call instruction.
Machine learning project for intuitive threat analysis with a web interface.
A cross-platform software library for interacting with iOS devices without jailbreaking.
A Python tool for patching Dalvik bytecode in DEX files and assisting in Android application analysis