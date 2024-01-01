Quark Script Logo

The goal of Quark Script is to provide an innovative way for mobile security researchers to analyze or pentest targets by integrating static and dynamic analysis tools, enabling interaction with staged results, reusability, and sharing capabilities. More APIs and analysis scenarios are continuously being released in its beta version.

AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software offering solutions for various industries and specializing in engineering, operations, data management, and digital transformation.

