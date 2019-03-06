npm Blog Archive: Plot to steal cryptocurrency foiled by the npm security team

Scumblr is a web application for periodic syncs of data sources and security analysis to streamline proactive security.
Yesterday, the npm, Inc. security team, in collaboration with Komodo, helped protect over $13 million USD in cryptocurrency assets as we found and responded to a malware threat targeting the users of a cryptocurrency wallet called Agama. The attack focused on getting a malicious package into the build chain for Agama and stealing the wallet seeds and other login passphrases used within the application. The details The attack was carried out by using a pattern that is becoming more and more popular; publishing a “useful” package (electron-native-notify) to npm, waiting until it was in use by the target, and then updating it to include a malicious payload. The GitHub user sawlysawly published this commit on Mar 8th which added electron-native-notify ^1.1.5 as a dependency to the EasyDEX-GUI application (which is used as part of the Agama wallet). The next version of electron-native-notify was published 15 days later and was the first version to include a malicious payload. Following that Agama version v0.3.5 was released on Apr 13. electron native notify publication timeline “1.0.0”: “2019-03-06T23:54:33.625Z” “1.0.1”: “2019-03-07T03:07:45.585Z” “1.0.2”: “2019-03-07T03:10:00.491Z”
Metadata repository with installation tools and cloud provider support.
A panic button app for triggering a ripple effect across apps responding to panic events
Request Tracker for Incident Response (RTIR) is a tool for incident response teams to manage incident reports, correlate data, and facilitate communication.
PowerGRR is a PowerShell module for the GRR API, allowing automation and scripting for incident response and remote live forensics.
Repository of templates for Ayehu's workflows with the ability to design, execute, and automate IT and business processes.