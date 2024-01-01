npm Blog Archive: Reported malicious module: getcookies Logo

The npm blog archive reports on a malicious module named getcookies that masqueraded as a cookie parsing library but contained a backdoor, leading to the unpublishing of three packages and three versions of a fourth package from the npm Registry.

