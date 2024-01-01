Bitdefender GravityZone 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

GravityZone is a unified endpoint security and analytics platform that provides risk assessment and mitigation, threat prevention, advanced attacks detection, and security incident response. It offers a single console/single-agent architecture with both cloud and on-premises deployment options, and features hardening and risk analytics, prevention, and eXtended Detection and Response capabilities. The platform provides endpoint and human risk assessment analytics, vulnerability management, and prevention technologies such as anti-ransomware, application control, exploit defense, fileless attack defense, machine learning-based threat detection, network attack defense, and sandbox analyzer. GravityZone enables organizations to understand and manage their security posture, minimize potential cybersecurity risks, and respond to incidents effectively.