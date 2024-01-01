Bitdefender GravityZone

A repository providing guidance on collecting security-relevant Windows event logs using Windows Event Forwarding (WEF).
GravityZone is a unified endpoint security and analytics platform that provides risk assessment and mitigation, threat prevention, advanced attacks detection, and security incident response. It offers a single console/single-agent architecture with both cloud and on-premises deployment options, and features hardening and risk analytics, prevention, and eXtended Detection and Response capabilities. The platform provides endpoint and human risk assessment analytics, vulnerability management, and prevention technologies such as anti-ransomware, application control, exploit defense, fileless attack defense, machine learning-based threat detection, network attack defense, and sandbox analyzer. GravityZone enables organizations to understand and manage their security posture, minimize potential cybersecurity risks, and respond to incidents effectively.
A collection of utilities for working with USB devices on Linux
An alternative to the auditd daemon with goals of safety, speed, JSON output, and pluggable pipelines connecting to the Linux kernel via netlink.
Read-only FUSE driver for Apple File System with support for encrypted volumes and fusion drives on Linux.
A single cybersecurity platform that provides holistic security management, prevention, detection, and response capabilities powered by AI and threat intelligence, designed to simplify and converge security operations in diverse hybrid IT environments.
SentinelOne's Singularity Platform is an AI-powered enterprise security platform providing autonomous endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection through its integrated XDR solution.