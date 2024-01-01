SentinelOne Singularity Platform

Symantec Enterprise Cloud provides comprehensive cybersecurity for large enterprises, with a focus on data-centric hybrid security and innovation in threat and data protection.
SentinelOne's Singularity Platform is an enterprise security AI platform that provides autonomous endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection through its integrated XDR (Extended Detection and Response) solution, offering real-time threat detection, prevention, and response capabilities. The platform includes various modules, such as Singularity Cloud Workload Security, Singularity Mobile, Singularity Threat Intelligence, Singularity Cloud Data Security, Singularity RemoteOps, Singularity Identity, and Singularity Ranger, which provide comprehensive security features for endpoints, cloud workloads, identities, and data. The platform's AI-powered engine enables autonomous security, allowing for real-time detection and response to threats, and its open architecture enables seamless integration with other security tools and systems.
A simple ransomware protection that intercepts and kills malicious processes attempting to delete shadow copies using vssadmin.exe.
An endpoint monitoring tool for Linux and macOS that reports file, socket, and process events to Zeek.
Kunai is a Linux-based system monitoring tool that provides real-time monitoring and threat hunting capabilities.
Acronis Cyber Protect is an integrated cybersecurity and data protection platform that provides comprehensive protection for businesses, service providers, and individuals.
Santa is a binary and file access authorization system for macOS.