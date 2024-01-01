SentinelOne Singularity Platform 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

SentinelOne's Singularity Platform is an enterprise security AI platform that provides autonomous endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection through its integrated XDR (Extended Detection and Response) solution, offering real-time threat detection, prevention, and response capabilities. The platform includes various modules, such as Singularity Cloud Workload Security, Singularity Mobile, Singularity Threat Intelligence, Singularity Cloud Data Security, Singularity RemoteOps, Singularity Identity, and Singularity Ranger, which provide comprehensive security features for endpoints, cloud workloads, identities, and data. The platform's AI-powered engine enables autonomous security, allowing for real-time detection and response to threats, and its open architecture enables seamless integration with other security tools and systems.