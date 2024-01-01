Xcitium Enterprise Platform

Open-source tool for monitoring macOS hosts with detailed system activity insights.
Xcitium provides a unified zero-trust platform that secures endpoints to cloud workloads using patented Zero Dwell technology, which detects and prevents unknown executables from doing damage. The platform offers EDR, MDR, and SOC services, eliminating alert fatigue and providing complete protection from ransomware and malware infections. The platform's ZeroDwell technology reduces the dwell time of threats to zero, intercepting and isolating attacks before they can cause damage. This provides an unfair advantage for defenders, protecting first and then asking questions and identifying, detecting, and verdicting second.
Open-source platform for IT and security teams with flexibility in feature usage and support for various platforms.
A single cybersecurity platform that provides holistic security management, prevention, detection, and response capabilities powered by AI and threat intelligence, designed to simplify and converge security operations in diverse hybrid IT environments.
SharpAppLocker provides a C# adaptation of the Get-AppLockerPolicy cmdlet for managing application control policies.
An endpoint monitoring tool for Linux and macOS that reports file, socket, and process events to Zeek.
Avira Free Security is an all-in-one security, privacy, and performance app for Mac, providing real-time protection, password management, VPN, and more, all for free.