Xcitium Enterprise Platform

Xcitium provides a unified zero-trust platform that secures endpoints to cloud workloads using patented Zero Dwell technology, which detects and prevents unknown executables from doing damage. The platform offers EDR, MDR, and SOC services, eliminating alert fatigue and providing complete protection from ransomware and malware infections. The platform's ZeroDwell technology reduces the dwell time of threats to zero, intercepting and isolating attacks before they can cause damage. This provides an unfair advantage for defenders, protecting first and then asking questions and identifying, detecting, and verdicting second.