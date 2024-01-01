Cloud-based virus scan APIs for securing files, URLs, and content uploads with advanced anti-virus and malware scanning capabilities.
Emsisoft Enterprise Security + EDR provides robust and proven endpoint security for organizations of all sizes, featuring layered protection with advanced web protection, real-time file guard, behavior blocker, and anti-ransomware modules, along with a cloud-based management console for effortless control and monitoring. The solution offers comprehensive enterprise-grade cybersecurity management, trusted and award-winning protection, and has received industry recognition. Key features include: * Advanced 2-tiered web protection for domains, IPs, and browsers * Proactive behavior blocker to neutralize new and unknown threats * Robust Anti-Ransomware module for added security * Comprehensive enterprise-grade cybersecurity management * Cloud-based management console for effortless control and monitoring
Advanced malware scanning and removal tool that detects and removes various types of malware and offers additional protection with HitmanPro.Alert.
Track postMessage usage with this Chrome Extension
A single cybersecurity platform that provides holistic security management, prevention, detection, and response capabilities powered by AI and threat intelligence, designed to simplify and converge security operations in diverse hybrid IT environments.
A guide to implementing Microsoft AppLocker for application whitelisting
A collection of utilities for working with USB devices on Linux