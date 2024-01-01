Emsisoft Enterprise Security + EDR Logo

Emsisoft Enterprise Security + EDR provides robust and proven endpoint security for organizations of all sizes, featuring layered protection with advanced web protection, real-time file guard, behavior blocker, and anti-ransomware modules, along with a cloud-based management console for effortless control and monitoring. The solution offers comprehensive enterprise-grade cybersecurity management, trusted and award-winning protection, and has received industry recognition. Key features include: * Advanced 2-tiered web protection for domains, IPs, and browsers * Proactive behavior blocker to neutralize new and unknown threats * Robust Anti-Ransomware module for added security * Comprehensive enterprise-grade cybersecurity management * Cloud-based management console for effortless control and monitoring

