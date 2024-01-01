SpyShelter 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

SpyShelter, is designed to monitor and control the activities of applications running on a user's computer. It aims to provide visibility into hidden or suspicious behaviors, such as spyware or resource-intensive processes, that may not be easily detected by standard antivirus software. SpyShelter operates as an additional layer of protection, complementing existing security measures, and giving users more control over the applications they allow to run on their machines.