A modern tool for Windows kernel exploration and observability with a focus on security.
SpyShelter, is designed to monitor and control the activities of applications running on a user's computer. It aims to provide visibility into hidden or suspicious behaviors, such as spyware or resource-intensive processes, that may not be easily detected by standard antivirus software. SpyShelter operates as an additional layer of protection, complementing existing security measures, and giving users more control over the applications they allow to run on their machines.
A modern tool for Windows kernel exploration and observability with a focus on security.
Automated and flexible approach for deploying Windows 10 with security standards set by the DoD.
SharpAppLocker provides a C# adaptation of the Get-AppLockerPolicy cmdlet for managing application control policies.
A collection of scripts to harden Windows 10 security and privacy
Comprehensive cybersecurity platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments
ClamAV is an open-source antivirus engine that detects trojans, viruses, malware, and other malicious threats.